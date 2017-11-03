

CTV Barrie





Three of the 15 drivers pulled over by police in a stunt driving takedown on Highway 400 in the spring had their charges dropped on Friday.

The Crown said it could not prove the stunt driving charges against those three people.

It was back on April 2 when several luxury cars were pulled over by police at the northbound Barrie ONroute.

The other 12, who are charged with stunt driving and dangerous driving, will appear in a criminal court for a pre-trial hearing on Nov. 20.