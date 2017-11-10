

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





Celestica is moving its Toronto manufacturing operations to Newmarket.

The company is a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies like IBM.

Over the next few years the manufacturing operations will move into a large industrial building located at 213 Harry Walker Parkway South.

“We are looking forward to transitioning our Toronto Operation to Newmarket, as we join a growing community of innovative advanced manufacturing and technology companies,” said John Cundari, Vice President and General Manager, Canadian Operations and Extended Networks, Celestica. “Our future location has an optimized footprint that is well suited to supporting our existing and future customers.”

In 2016, the Town of Newmarket expressed interest in a proposal issued by Celestica for the potential relocation of its Toronto Manufacturing Operations. Over the course of a year the Town worked diligently to demonstrate why Newmarket is the ideal community for the relocation. After a thorough evaluation of numerous communities, Newmarket was selected as the future home of Celestica.

“We are proud to welcome Celestica to our community and look forward to working collaboratively on a successful relocation,” says Mayor Tony Van Bynen. “Attracting high-calibre businesses like Celestica is a key part of our economic development strategy and will help to set the stage for the exciting future of Newmarket.”

Some highlights of Newmarket’s proposal include; access to talented workforce, ample reliable hydro, favourable tax rates, thriving technology and advanced manufacturing clusters, forward thinking planning and development, proximity to major highways, easy access to transit and quality of life.



-With a report from CTV Barrie's Krista Sharpe