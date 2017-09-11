

CTV Barrie





Firefighters rescued several pets after an apartment fire in Barrie.

The fire broke out in a unit on the ninthfloor of a highrise apartment building at 90 Edgehill Dr. on Sunday night.

Firefighters rescued two cats, a rabbit and a turtle. No injuries are reported.

The whole building was evacuated while crews ventilated the structure. Everyone was eventually allowed back in, expect for the residents who lived in the unit where the fire originated.

It’s unclear what caused the fire or how much damage it caused.