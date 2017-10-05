

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The Ontario SPCA is investigating after two cats were found in a garbage bag outside a veterinary clinic in Orangeville.

The Siamese-type cats were found inside a litter box that was covered twice in garbage bags and tightly knotted in the area of Broadway and Mill Street on Sept. 28.

The cats were accessed by a vet and have since found new homes. Both felines were neutered and the male was declawed.

“Abandoning your animal is never an option. If you find yourself in a position where you can no longer care for your animals, contact your local animal centre or humane society to discuss your options,” said Alison Green, senior inspector with the OSPCA.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.