

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Its official, Caroline Mulroney will run as a Progressive Conservative in next year’s election.

PC leader Patrick Brown joined Mulroney in making the announcement at a news conference Sunday in Georgina.

Mulroney’s name will be on the ballot in York-Simcoe. It’s a riding that is currently held by PC MPP Julia Munro.

Mulroney is the daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.

Brown says he’s thrilled to have Mulroney fighting for the party in the riding.

Neither the Liberals nor the NDP have yet named their candidates for the riding.