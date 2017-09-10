Featured
Caroline Mulroney becomes the official PC candidate for York-Simcoe
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, September 10, 2017 5:43PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 10, 2017 6:38PM EDT
Its official, Caroline Mulroney will run as a Progressive Conservative in next year’s election.
PC leader Patrick Brown joined Mulroney in making the announcement at a news conference Sunday in Georgina.
Mulroney’s name will be on the ballot in York-Simcoe. It’s a riding that is currently held by PC MPP Julia Munro.
Mulroney is the daughter of former prime minister Brian Mulroney.
Brown says he’s thrilled to have Mulroney fighting for the party in the riding.
Neither the Liberals nor the NDP have yet named their candidates for the riding.