A drug 100 times more powerful than fentanyl was found at the scene of a sudden death in Barrie.

Barrie police say a vile of white powder found during the death investigation of a 26-year-old man on March 20 was carfentanil. The discovery was made at a Shanty Bay Road home. This is the first time carfentanil has been discovered in Barrie.

The exact cause of death hasn’t been released, as investigators await the results of a toxicology report.

Barrie police say carfentanil has been tied to deadly overdoses across Canada and is commonly used as a tranquilizer for large animals.