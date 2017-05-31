Featured
Carfentanil found at scene of sudden death in Barrie
In this June 27, 2016 photo provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a member of the RCMP opens a printer ink bottle containing the opioid carfentanil imported from China, in Vancouver.
A drug 100 times more powerful than fentanyl was found at the scene of a sudden death in Barrie.
Barrie police say a vile of white powder found during the death investigation of a 26-year-old man on March 20 was carfentanil. The discovery was made at a Shanty Bay Road home. This is the first time carfentanil has been discovered in Barrie.
The exact cause of death hasn’t been released, as investigators await the results of a toxicology report.
Barrie police say carfentanil has been tied to deadly overdoses across Canada and is commonly used as a tranquilizer for large animals.
