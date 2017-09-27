

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The OPP say they busted a driver going more than 80 km/h over the speed limit in Tiny Township.

An officer conducting speed enforcement on Baseline Road on Monday afternoon allegedly clocked a car doing 144 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The car was stopped and the driver, a 19-year-old Innisfil man, was charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

The car was impounded and his licence suspended.

The accused is set to appear in court in November.