A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for the third suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Orillia.

Police say they are looking for 28-year-old Brian Quesnel of The Nation, Ont., which is located east of Ottawa. Quesnel is wanted for first-degree murder.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Franklin Street last Sunday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, the OPP found Joseph Simonds, 34, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Earlier this week, officers arrested 20-year-old Sonny Brokenshire of Orillia and 41-year-old Martin Forget of St. Barbe, Que. Both have been charged with first-degree murder.

The OPP say anyone with information about Quesnel should not approach him and instead call police at 1-844-677-5020.