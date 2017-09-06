

CTV Barrie





Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a Federal inmate who is known to frequent the Barrie area.

49 year-old Rober Andrews is serving a two and a half year sentence for attempted murder, criminal harassment and fail for comply with a probation order. He is also known to visit the areas around Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton and London.

He is described as

-A white man

-49 years old

-5’11 and 181 ibs

-Brown hair and hazel eyes

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.