Canada-wide warrant issued for inmate known to frequent Barrie area
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, September 6, 2017 6:04PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 6, 2017 6:20PM EDT
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a Federal inmate who is known to frequent the Barrie area.
49 year-old Rober Andrews is serving a two and a half year sentence for attempted murder, criminal harassment and fail for comply with a probation order. He is also known to visit the areas around Guelph, Cambridge, Hamilton and London.
He is described as
-A white man
-49 years old
-5’11 and 181 ibs
-Brown hair and hazel eyes
Anyone with any information is asked to call police.