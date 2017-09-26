

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A man serving a sentence for manslaughter is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Robert Charles Jones is currently serving 16 years for manslaughter. He was last seen in Barrie on Monday.

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad issued the warrant for Jones’ arrest on Tuesday for breaching his parole.

The 61-year-old man is known to visit not just Barrie, but also Angus, Collingwood and Orillia.

He is described as a being 5’10”, 220 pounds, with blue eyes and has receding grey hair. He has several tattoos on his right arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.