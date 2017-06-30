

There are plenty of events going on across the region to celebrate Canada Day. Here’s a look at where you can celebrate and enjoy fireworks.

Aurora: Fireworks at dusk at Lambert Wilson Park.

Barrie: Celebrations begin at 1 p.m. at Heritage Park. Fireworks over Kempenfelt Bay at 10 p.m.

Bracebridge: Celebrations begin at 12 p.m. in the downtown. Fireworks will happen over the bay at 10 p.m.

Bradford: Fireworks to be held at 10 p.m. at Bradford and District Community Centre.

East Gwillimbury: Fireworks at dusk over the Mount Albert Lions Community Centre

Huntsville: Celebrations begin at 9 a.m. at various locations. Fireworks happen at 10 p.m. over Hunters Bay.

Innisfil: Celebrations begin at 1 p.m. at ideaLab and Library and at Innisfil Beach Park at 7 p.m. Fireworks will be held at Innisfil Beach Park at 10 p.m.

King Township: Fireworks at dusk at Tyrwhitt Park.

Midland: Celebrations begin at 10:30 a.m. at Little Lake Park. Fireworks will happen at Rotary Champlain Wendat Park in the evening.

Newmarket: Fireworks at dusk over George Richardson Park.

New Tecumseth: Celebrations begin at 11 a.m. at Riverdale Park. Fireworks set for dusk at the Tottenham Conservation Area.

Orillia: Celebrations begin at 9 a.m. at Couchiching Beach Park. Fireworks will happen at dusk.

Penetanguishene: Celebrations begin at 10 a.m. at Penetanguishene Centennial Museum. Fireworks to go off at Rotary Champlain Wendat Park in the evening.

Stayner: Celebrations to begin at 10:30 a.m. along Main Street.

Wasaga Beach: Celebrations happen at 10 a.m. at various Locations. Fireworks to take place at dusk.