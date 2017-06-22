

CTV Barrie





A campaign is underway to save a piece of history in Muskoka from being torn down.

The Madill Church was built back in 1872 in a quiet neighbourhood in Huntsville. Unused for years, the United Church of Canada has offered to sell the property for $2.

“I want to see it preserved. The style of construction, there is very few of them left in our province but I think it's important for us to do everything we can to preserve it,” says Mayor Scott Aitchison.

The town does own the cemetery surrounding the church, but with no running water, no electricity and much needed repairs, owning the church could be costly.

The town wants to hear from residents. One group is already offering to take over the property.

“I'm sure we would contribute to save it as well because it means something to the people who are here,” says Janice Baardof, resident.

The town has a survey on its website where residents can give their thoughts. The results from the survey will be presented before council at their next meeting.

That's when council will decided whether to move forward with the preservation process or possibly allow other interested parties to take over.