A crash in Caledon has claimed the life of a Scarborough senior.

A Nissan Frontier and a Ford Focus collided at the intersection of The Gore Road and Healey Road on Wednesday night.

The OPP say the Focus was travelling on Healey Road. When the driver proceeded through the intersection, he was struck by the Frontier. Healey is controlled by stop signs.

The driver of the Focus, 67-year-old Romeo Canlas, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

The intersection was closed for several hours while the OPP investigated.

Police say no charges are expected.