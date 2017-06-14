

CTV Barrie





The mayor of Barrie is taking to social media to get opinions from residents on what to do about a vacant council seat in Ward 6.

Mayor Jeff Lehman has set up a Twitter poll asking residents if council should hold a byelection or appoint a councillor.

As of 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, 232 votes have been cast with 76 per cent wanting the city to appoint someone to the seat.

Twitpoll! 11 months to nomination day (start of 2018 City elections). Should we have a by-election or appoint for vacant Ward 6 Council seat — Jeff Lehman (@Mayor_Jeff) June 14, 2017

During a committee of the whole meeting on Monday night, councillors voted narrowly in favour of holding a byelection at a cost of $50,000 to replace former Ward 6 councillor Michael Prowse.

Prowse resigned last week after making the jump from politics to manager. Prowse has represented the ward for 14 years and will take on the role of chief administrative officer for the city on July 1.

The matter will go before city council next Monday for a final vote.

If approved, a byelection would take place in October, with the new councillor in place by the end of that month.

The Twitter poll will be active until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.