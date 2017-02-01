Featured
Bursts of heavy flurries possible for Muskoka, Parry Sound
Blowing snow moves across Highway 11 in Kilworthy, Ont. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015. (Heather Butts/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 1, 2017 6:48PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 4, 2017 11:06AM EST
A snow squall warning has been downgraded to an advisory for Muskoka and Parry Sound.
The advisory states that people living in the Huntsville and Parry Sound area should expect bursts of heavy flurries throughout Saturday.
Environment Canada previously issued a warning about snow squalls, but that has since been cancelled.
Flurry activity is expected to weaken during the afternoon.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.