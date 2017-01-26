

A record was set for new building permits in the Town of Collingwood last year.

The town issued $115 million in new building permits which more than double the amount issued in 2015.

“It's a great place to live, lots of outdoor activities we are beside Blue Mountain, and we are beside Wasaga Beach,” said Collingwood mayor Sandra Cooper.

Construction works expect to see the building boom continue in Collingwood and nearby towns.

“We have 120 houses to go aside from this little phase and I think we will see Stayner start to grow in the area and Wasaga Beach is always busy too,” said Mathew Parr with Grandview Homes.

In Wasaga Beach, building permits rose by 45 per cent, while The Town of Blue Mountains saw an increase of 20 per cent from the previous year.

Southern Georgian Bay home sales also set a new annual record in 2016.

According to the realtors association, home sales totalled 3,744 units in 2016, up 18.6 per cent from 2015.

Home sales in the Western Region, which includes Wasaga Beach, Springwater, Clearview Township, Collingwood, The Blue Mountains, Municipality of Meaford and Grey Highlands fell 10.9 per cent on a year-over-year basis to 98 units in December 2016. On an annual basis home sales numbered 2,365 units in 2016, an increase of 12.7 per cent from a year earlier.

Meanwhile, home sales in the Eastern Region, encompassing the Towns of Midland and Penetanguishene, and the Townships of Georgian Bay, Severn, Oro-Medonte, Tay and Tiny, totaled 53 units in December. This was up 12.8 per cent from one year earlier. Annual sales numbered 1,379, a of 30.3 per cent surge from 2015.

“Sales came off the boil to some extent in November and remained in the same zone in December, that is, not as strong as they were earlier in 2016 but still not that far off record levels,” said Stan Reljic, President of the Southern Georgian Bay Association of Realtors. “The reason is likely more of a supply story than a demand story. There were less than 500 properties listed for sale at the end of the year. That compares to an average of over 1,500 at the end of the previous ten years.”

The number of new residential listings in December 2016 was 133 units, down 24.9 per cent from a year earlier to the lowest December in 16 years. The recent downturn in new supply stems particularly from the western district.

The value of all residential transactions in December was $59.6 million which was the highest December figure on record.

With a report from CTV Barrie`s Roger Klein