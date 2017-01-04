Featured
Brothers charged in would-be theft of jewelry display: police
Published Wednesday, January 4, 2017 12:46PM EST
Two brothers are facing charges after an alleged attempt to steal an entire case of jewelry from a Barrie store.
According to Barrie police, a man walking through the Bayfield Mall on Tuesday afternoon grabbed a corner display from a jewelry store and ran off.
The store owner gave chase and was able to catch the man. But the would-be thief tossed the case, shattering the display and causing jewelry to scatter all over the ground.
A passerby offered to hold the man down while the owner collected the jewelry. However, police say the passerby helped the man up off the ground and gave him a set of keys. Both men then fled the scene.
Officers were able to track the vehicle used in the escape back to a home.
A 20-year-old and 28-year-old were arrested at the home, and now face theft related charges.
The two brothers were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.
