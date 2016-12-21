

The Canadian Press





Two men have now been convicted and sentenced in connection with an investigation into a cult-like church in Chatsworth.

Sixty-one-year-old Judson King of Oakville plead guilty last Friday to three counts of assault and was sentenced to a 12-month conditional sentence.

King, and his younger brother Fred were arrested in April of 2014 following a 16-month OPP probe into allegations of physical and sexual assault by seven victims.

Fifty-seven-year-old Fred King, who was known as the "Prophet," pleaded guilty earlier this year to nine counts of assault and was sentenced in September to 18 months in jail.