An OPP officer who died in the line of duty more than 40 years ago is being honoured with the dedication of a bridge.

A ceremony held Friday morning honoured Const. Ted E. R. Wickens with the dedication of a bridge that goes over Highway 11 at Brady Drive in Severn Township.

"Provincial Const. Wickens served and protected the citizens of Ontario. Remembering this officer at this bridge dedication helps us honour his courageous and selfless dedication to the Ontario Provincial Police," says OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes in a statement.

On May 10, 1960, Wickens was driving on Highway 11 in Orillia when a cement truck lost a wheel. That tire struck Wickens’ cruiser, killing the 31 year old.

Wickens’ wife was pregnant at the time with his daughter Juliana Clayburn.

“I know my mother loved him dearly. I've got love letters that he sent. It's just wow, he was a really sweet man."

Memorial signs with Wickens’ name have been put up on the bridge.