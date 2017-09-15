A Brampton man has been arrested following a break-in spree in the Alliston area that ended with a police dog chase Friday morning.

A large rock was used to smash the front door and window of the Rosemont General Store.

“They attempted to take our cash drawer and go through cupboards – we think looking for lottery tickets or cigarettes,” said Sarah O’Born.

The OPP say four businesses were broken into a matter of hours including the General Store in Rosemont, New Tec Recreation Service on Highway 50, the Petro Canada in Primrose and the Champ Burger restaurant.

“Pretty bizzare for our small community to have so many break-ins, especially considering there is not much to steal in a restaurant unless you want to take a beer and cook up some burgers,” said Stan Dimakos at Champ Burger.

The suspect took off from the restaurant before any serious damage was done. The police station is located right across the street and it didn’t take long for officers to seal off the perimeter and track down the suspect with the canine unit.

Following the suspects arrest, police found a U-Haul containing stolen property.

The suspect, a 50-year-old Brampton man was treated in hospital for dog bites and remains in custody. He will appear in court Saturday via video.

The investigation continues.