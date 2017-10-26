Bradford’s Teresa Araujo has a sweet spot for all things sweet.

“I go to places and I see cake. I love textures, I see sugar,” said Araujo.

Araujo is a real master baker and she has all the hardware to prove it. So far, she has won eall five competitions she has entered.

“I’ve been competing for about five years,” she said.

Araujo recently won first place at the America’s Cake Fair in Orlando. Her winning entry was a four foot cake that took months and hundreds of hours to complete.

The win is Araujo’s biggest so far in her competitive baking career. She spends equal time on both the taste of the cake and the look.

“She never stops amazing me,” said Araujo’s son Chris.

Araujo would love to compete in the super bowl of cake competition that takes place in England. For now, she will to practise her craft and love what she does.