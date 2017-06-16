

CTV Barrie





A man arrested for allegedly masturbating outside of homes in Bradford has been linked to a sexual assault in Toronto.

The 37-year-old Bradford West Gwillimbury man was arrested by South Simcoe Police on June 2 in connection to several indecent acts that took place over 10 months.

He was charged with three counts of indecent acts, voyeurism, criminal harassment, trespass by night and mischief.

DNA evidence collected as part of this investigation landed a hit for investigators in Toronto.

Toronto police allege the same man exposed himself to a woman, sexually assaulted her and then robbed her at a park in 2013.

He’s been charged with sexual assault, robbery, criminal harassment and indecent act.