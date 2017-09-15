

Mike Walker , CTV Barrie





A Bradford man is facing assault and weapons charges in connection to an incident this summer.

According to South Simcoe Police, a man assaulted his ex-girlfriend on August 21st outside a bar in Bradford.

When passersby intervened the suspect pulled a knife to keep them at bay and then assaulted the victim a second time before she was able to escape, police said.

By the time responding officers arrived, everyone involved in the incident had scattered. The victim reported the incident to police at a later date.

A 30 year-old Bradford man was arrested on Thursday and charged him with two counts of assault, weapons dangerous, carry concealed weapon, three counts of fail to comply recognizance and breach probation.

The suspect was held for a bail hearing.