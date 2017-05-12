

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Barrie police say a two-year-old boy who was reported missing in the city’s south end was at his grandma’s house.

The boy was reported missing to police on Friday morning after his father couldn’t find him in their Michelle Drive home.

It turns out the father had worked a long shift and his wife decided to take their son to grandma’s house so he could get some sleep.

The father forgot this conversation happened and contacted police immediately. Investigators say this was the right thing to do.

Police say the child was never in danger and the whole situation was just a misunderstanding.

The public is being thanked for their assistance in the search.