The bomb squad was brought in after an old piece of military equipment was dropped off at a fire hall in Barrie.

A citizen dropped off an old mortar and old nitro fire extinguisher at the fire hall on Bell Farm Road on Tuesday afternoon. She found it among her husband’s military gear in her garage.

“The reason they were brought here is the woman has stated the one device has said compressed gas on it, the other had said also said fire extinguisher,” said Const. Sarah Bamford.

Members from CFB Borden’s bomb disposal unit were brought in and determined the devices to be safe.

Bell Farm was closed for a short time, but has since reopened.

Barrie police encourage anyone who comes across old military devices or ammunition to leave it where it is and call police so they can come and assess the situation.