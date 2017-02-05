A Bolton teen killed over the summer in Wasaga Beach is being honoured.

The town’s first youth drop-in centre opened up on Sunday and is dedicated to the memory of Francesco Molinaro.

“He would love it. He would be proud of himself. He would be proud of us and we're proud of him,” his friend Gian Gutta says.

Molinaro, known as Ches to family and friends, was killed last summer in wastage Beach at the age of 18.

His father remembers him for the great person he was.

“He was the type of person that loved his friends, loved hanging out with friends, loved his friends and family. It was the most important thing to him,” says Ernie Molinaro.

The youth centre has an annual operating budget of about $15,000, but everything in it from the furniture to the floors, and even the rent has been taken care of.

“Everything in this place was completely donated by our local businesses and residents in the neighbourhood and they have stepped up,” says Frank Mattacchione.

The idea here is to give kids a place to go.

“To give these children a sense of belonging. We’re going to get them involved in giving back to the community. Teach them that they do have a say within their community.”

As for the Molinaro family, they still have a long way to go after losing their son, but they know he is watching and thankful for what everyone has done in his name.

“I know you're looking down on us Ches. You're proud of what happened here,” his father said.

The youth centre is designed for students from grades eight to 12 and will operate Thursday to Sunday.