

CTV Barrie





After almost twenty four hours of searching, provincial police have recovered the body of a 51 year-old man who went through a lake near Peterborough on his snowmobile.

Wednesday evening emergency crews were called to Stoney Lake near Peterborough after a snowmobiler went through the ice.

Two friends, who were snowmobiling together, came across open water on the lake. One made it across the open section but the second disappeared under the water. After calling 911, the first rider jumped in the water to try to rescue his friend. He wasn’t able to and shortly afterwards he himself was taken out of the water by a rescue helicopter. The 47 year-old man was flown to hospital to be treated for injuries related to cold water exposure.

Rescuers continued to search the area for the other rider and on Thursday, just before 1:00 pm, OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit found the body of the missing snowmobiler from Douro-Dummer Township.

The body of the 51 year-old man has been transported to Toronto for a post-mortem examination.