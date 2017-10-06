

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Officials have found the body of a second missing paddler five days after going missing in Kawartha Lakes.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit made the discovery on Friday afternoon after spending the week combing through Sturgeon Lake for the 17 year old.

The body of Salar Alizadeli of North York was found along the Sturgeon Lake shoreline.

A canoe with four people from the Toronto area capsized on the lake early Sunday morning.

One person made it to shore and another was rescued by OPP officers using a civilian boat. The other two occupants were unaccounted for.

Late Sunday afternoon, the body of 18-year-old Mohammadmehdi Ahmadi was found in the water.

Police say none of the paddlers were wearing life-jackets.