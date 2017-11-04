

CTVNews.ca Staff





Since arriving in southern Bangladesh, Canada’s newly-appointed special envoy to Myanmar has been hearing firsthand accounts of the violence that has forced more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims and other minorities to make the perilous journey to Bangladesh’s refugee camps to avoid ethnic cleansing.

“People are so deeply traumatized and hurt by what’s happened,” Bob Rae, former Ontario premier and interim leader of Canada’s Liberal party, told CTV News’s Daniele Hamamdjian. Rae was appointed special envoy to Myanmar on Oct. 23.

Since August 2017 a rapid influx of Rohingya refugees fleeing persecution in Myanmar has led to what the UN has called “the world’s fastest growing refugee crisis and a major humanitarian emergency.”

Refugee accounts that detail horrific sexual and physical violence before fleeing from Myanmar’s Rakhine state have been consistent, Rae says.

“I think it’s a terrible tragedy and we do have to start a process of really understanding and getting the stories out . . . and then dealing with the consequences of that. Somebody has to be held responsible for this,” Rae told Hamamdjian.

“These things don’t just happen, it’s not just violence coming out of the air. These are things that have to be investigated. We have international laws, we have international courts, we have ways of these issues being dealt with and I think it’s important that this not happen with impunity, we can’t just allow it to go away.”

Despite the mounting refugee population flowing into Bangladesh’s camps, Rae calls the community’s resilience and courage “extraordinary.” Children are carrying on with everyday life, refugees are building homes and mosques, and schooling is being provided.

“Life goes on – it has to go on, but the point is it has to go on in better conditions than this,” Rae said. “I had one wonderful conversation with a few men who were standing around, and they said ‘why are you here?’ and I said ‘we need to make this place livable. . . . [A]nd that’s a big challenge because this is the fastest growing group of refugees anywhere in the world right now.”

Among the concerns Rae discussed were that of healthcare and poor infrastructure. In the event of rain, Rae says there’s a potential for landslides and localized flooding at the camps. And with a growing population and limited access to good healthcare, the spread of disease is also a threat.

During his time in Bangladesh and Myanmar, Rae says he’ll mainly be spending his trip speaking with NGOs who have a lot of information from the ground – particularly with the Red Cross.

Rae also plans to speak with government officials and diplomats before heading to Vietnam to relay the circumstances to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“I think Mr. Trudeau is known throughout the world as a good-hearted man, and I think he’ll be very heavily impacted by what he sees and what he hears,” Rae said. “I think that he will take that message to the table at APEC.”

With regard to restitution efforts, Rae says Canada should be closely involved in establishing relationships that make “real progress.”

“I think there’s a lot of work for us to do to work with the government of Bangladesh and to work with the government of Myanmar, along with a number of other likeminded countries to say ‘we’re not going to go away. We’re not going to just disappear. This is not just one trip on one day,’” Rae said.

“And I think anybody who sees a picture of these kids; you can’t leave a place like this and not have a sense of obligation to do whatever you can to make a full life for them possible, no matter how difficult the circumstances are.”