Blue Mountain resort has announced its will be kicking off the ski and snowboard season next week. It will be opening at 9 am on Tuesday. Three runs are expected to open.

Ski staff will be offering up free hot chocolate, apple cider and music for the kick-off.

Blue Mountain will be the second ski resort to open in the region this season. Mount St Louis Moonstone was the first back in late November.