Blue Mountain resort to open ski hills next week
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, December 9, 2017 7:07PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 9, 2017 7:15PM EST
Blue Mountain resort has announced its will be kicking off the ski and snowboard season next week. It will be opening at 9 am on Tuesday. Three runs are expected to open.
Ski staff will be offering up free hot chocolate, apple cider and music for the kick-off.
Blue Mountain will be the second ski resort to open in the region this season. Mount St Louis Moonstone was the first back in late November.