Blue Mountain Resort celebrates 75 years in business

Blue Mountain resort is celebrating its 75th anniversary this weekend, with a number of events being held on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday the mood was one of celebration at the resort, with music, dancing, ice sculptures and hot apple cider as visitors celebrated the resorts history.

Blue Mountain was founded by Jozo Weider in 1941. It opened with a single sled and cable lift. A barn served as the apres-ski lodge.

Today the resort has grown to be the largest resort of its kind in the province. It's the region’s largest employer, and attracts visitors from across the country.

“My skis in 1946 were wood skis without edges,” says skier David Margesson. “If you tried to turn on some ice, the skis accelerated as you went down the hill, and you would crash.”

People had a chance to take home some of that history on Saturday. Ten retired ski lift chairs were converted into benches and auctioned off in a live auction. They featured artwork from local artists.

Proceeds from the auction go to support Blue Mountains Special Olympic Alpine Team. Activities will continue throughout the weekend.

