

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Test results confirm blue-green algae is in a Muskoka lake.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says test results from the Ministry of Environment confirm the presence of algae in Peninsula Lake.

However, officials say toxins were not found in the Hunstville-area lake. Despite this, residents living around the lake are asked not to use the water for drinking or food preparation.

Blue-green algae often contains toxins which could be harmful to people and animals. It tends to develop in late August and early September.

The toxins can cause vomiting, diarrhea, nausea and headaches.

The health unit confirmed blue-green algae blooms were also in Lake St. John in Ramara Township.