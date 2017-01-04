

CTV Barrie





For a second straight day, squalls and blowing snow are wreaking havoc in many communities across the region.

A snow squall warning issued through Muskoka and Parry Sound warns that 30 to 50 centimetres of snow could fall through Thursday night. Environment Canada says other areas could see 15 centimetres fall every 12 hours.

A snow squall warning has been issued for:

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Snow squalls are expected again on Friday, but are forecast to be less intense.

Elsewhere, blowing snow continues to be a problem. The OPP have closed some roads because of whiteouts.

This includes County Road 124 between Shelburne and Singhampton, and County Road 11 between 20 Sideroad and 25 Sideroad. Further south, police have closed Highway 21 between Port Elgin and Kincardine.

Drivers who are forced to commute through whiteouts are asked to take their time and to ensure their headlights are on.