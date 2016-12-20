As we head into the holidays, the number of empty beds at Canadian Blood Services is a big concern.

The local branch of Canadian Blood Services is short 86 of the roughly 400 units collected in the region every week. It’s a serious problem according to Elaine St. Pierre.

"Well I think about the hospital patients that need the blood; the fact that blood doesn't take a holiday, and there are patients out there that need a Christmas too."

Donation clinics are competing with holiday shopping and Christmas parties. What’s worse is that Mother Nature hasn’t exactly been cooperating.

Recent snow storms have resulted in cancellations and even closed doors.

"Cancellations are always a possibility in the winter time and I think there's a tendency for people to think that there's always going to be somebody there to make up that difference and take their spot. That's not always the case."

The lack of donations has a trickledown effect. Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre uses about 400 units of blood per month. When the supply is low, it can cause uncertainty for doctors and nurses.

"It creates a situation where everyone is a little bit anxious about our ability to continue to support patient care," says Dr. Russel Price, laboratory medical director.

“We can't function without blood transfusion to support patients of cancer, trauma, surgeries, those sorts of things. It’s important to us because blood is saving lives every day."

There are still 183 open appointments at the Barrie blood donor clinic between Christmas and New Year’s.

Staff urge anyone to book an appointment by phone or by visiting their website.