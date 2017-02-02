Rising hydro costs are having an impact on local curling rinks and club operators could face some tough decisions in the near future.

The Barrie Curling Club recently retrofitted the club to become more energy efficient through grants and other rebates. The club replaced the ice refrigeration machines, furnace and lighting, but the curling rink is still paying $7,000 a month.

“If hydro rates keep going up there’s nothing more you can do but turn the lights off and that’s not good for the game of curling,” said Gord Smith with the Barrie Curling Club.

It’s a similar challenge for curling rinks across the region. In Elmvale, usage was cut by 35 per cent.

“But our rates are still high than when we put that new ice plant in,” said the club’s Mike Townes. “We’re trying to save money and every step we take is backwards instead of forward.”

The operators of the curling club in Bradford want the government to address the higher costs as soon as possible.

“If the HST came off the rates that would help a bit and get people more involved because that’s 13 per cent on top the rates they’re paying,” said Wally Kemp who runs the Bradford curling rink.

The Wynne government has promised to reduce bills by chopping the provincial portion of the tax.