The daughter of a woman killed in a horrific crash on Highway 400 got to deliver an emotional statement to the man who took her life.

Patricia Flowers fought back tears on Monday in a Barrie courtroom, as she directed her victim impact statement towards Jeffery Quigley.

"Because of your mistake, because an extra few minutes to ensure your vehicle was safe was too much, I no longer have the option to call my mum on a bad day or a good one for that matter," she read.

Quigley was driving a tractor trailer that was hauling about 70,000 pounds of lumber in March of 2014. His transport truck stuck a van that went through a guard rail and struck the vehicle of Karron Derbyshire.

Derbyshire died of her injuries the next day.

“My mum was a brave woman, strong and kind, funny, sensitive and beautiful. You took her from us and that makes me sick every day. All I want is to tell her I love her and never see your face ever again.”

Quigley was later convicted of criminal negligence causing death. During the trail, the court heard the air-brakes on the truck were unsafe and that Quigley did not carry out a required daily inspection on the truck.

The Crown is asking for seven to eight years in jail with a 15 to 20 year driving ban. The Crown argued Quigley had driven the tractor trailer several times in the month before the crash and had developed a pattern of not following requirements for commercial truck drivers.

"Had he simply conducted a proper check any of those times he would have discovered the obvious apparent problems,” said Crown attorney Cameron Peters, who also pointed out Quigley had a previous conviction for break issues.

The defence is asking for two to four years behind bars and a five year driving ban. The defence argued Quigley is remorseful alcohol was not a factor and that the company Quigley worked for had certified the tractor trailer before the crash and that they had an onus to maintain it.

Quigley was asked if he wanted to tell the court anything, he responded by saying “no.”

The judge will sentence Quigley in September.