

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Barrie police are still looking for a man who allegedly used bear spray and a stun gun in a road rage incident.

According to police, the victims were travelling north on Highway 400 on Sunday when another driver became irate over a lane change.

The man allegedly started driving erratically, rolled down his window and started yelling at the people in the other car.

The suspect continued to follow the victims to a home on Saunders Road. The man then allegedly used bear spray on both victims and a stun gun on one of them. He then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man, short dark hair, with a possible tattoo on his left arm. He was seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark pants, running shoes and was driving a burgundy four-door Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.