A Muskoka animal sanctuary says a bear that was brought to them earlier this year after being hit by a car had also been shot.

The young cub was found by the OPP in a ditch along Highway 400 just outside of Parry Sound in May.

The bear had suffered a broken leg and was taken to Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary. The Rosseau establishment decided to foot the bill for the costly, but life-saving surgery.

Well, officials now say the bear’s leg broke not because it was shot.

"From the calcification that occurred around the break the shot had been three or four weeks prior to him actually being hit. So the break was from the bullet wound,” says Howard Smith, managing director of Aspen Valley.

“His leg has been pinned and plated so the break is healing right now, and the other lacerations has been stitched, and he's doing quite well.”

The bear will spend the winter at the sanctuary, and officials hope to release the animal back into the wild in the spring.