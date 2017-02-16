Brianna lives with her mother and younger brother in a small motel room because of their circumstances.

The 19-year-old says their options for social assistance are limited.

“I know I’m able to offer this kid a good life and I don't believe in abortion or adoption.”

“Being crammed in a small room with two children, it's not fun,” says Brianna’s mom Melissa. “We use each other to stay strong.”

They survive on Melissa's disability check of $765 a month. Brianna wants to work, but says she's constantly turned down.

“Nobody wants to hire someone who they know is going to be leaving in a few months because they’re pregnant.”

The Salvation Army is one of the only local agencies working to help young homeless families like Brianna's.

They pack lunches and provide free laundry service. They're trying to help Brianna find her own apartment and are coaching her on tenants' rights. For now though, life is difficult.

“It's between a place to live and a place to eat. You can't do both nowadays on assistance; it's impossible,” Melissa says.

“You fall on hard times so people give dirty looks,” says Brianna. “There's always someone who will have an opinion on it.”

She insists she'll eventually find a home and go to college.

“I'm hoping to study to be a child and youth worker because I like working with children.”

Brianna says staying positive is important, as is realizing you're not alone.