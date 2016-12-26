

A 33 year old Barrie woman is now listed in stable condition, after an incident on Christmas Eve sent her to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It was around 4:30 December 24th when a situation unfolded on the Dunlop Street overpass.

The road and Highway 400 exits were closed for several hours. Details of how the woman was injured aren’t being released, but Barrie Police say they weren’t criminal in nature.

The investigation is on-going. The woman is at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto and her condition continues to improve.