A Barrie Uber driver is facing impaired driving charges after he was found asleep at the wheel.

A concerned citizen contact South Simcoe Police after coming across the driver at the intersection of Big Bay Point Road and the 25th Sideroad in Innisfil early Sunday morning.

The citizen and paramedics attempted to wake the driver, but he wouldn’t rouse from his sleep. The man did awake once officers arrived on scene.

The 26-year-old Barrie man was arrested and charged with impaired driving by drug.

His car was impounded and his licence suspended.