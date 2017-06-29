

CTV Barrie





Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop led to a cocaine bust.

Barrie police stopped a 35-year-old man on Letitia Heights on Tuesday. The investigation led officers to a hotel in Angus, where they found 44 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Police say the value of all items seized is about $4,400.

A 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman have been charged with possession and trafficking charges.

Both of the accused will appear in court at a future date.