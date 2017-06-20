Featured
Barrie to appoint a councillor to vacant ward seat
Published Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Barrie city councillors will appoint someone to a vacant council seat.
During a city council meeting on Monday night, councillors voted down a motion to hold a $50,000 byelection to fill the vacant Ward 6 council seat.
Instead, council will meet with interested applicants for the seat, then for the best one.
Applicants need to apply before July 5.
The Ward 6 seat was vacated by long-time councillor Michael Prowse, who took a position as the city’s chief administrative officer.
