Joan Homenuk has lived with multiple sclerosis for thirty years, but it hasn’t stopped her from living an active life.

The 77 year-old depends Barrie Transit’s wheelchair accessible vehicles to get to and from the mall and rec centre, but earlier this year something changed when a driver and supervisor showed up.

“They stood there and said we can’t help you on the bus if you can’t do it alone. We have to refuse you and they got back in and drove away,” said Homenuk. “I just can’t understand it.”

Homenuk was told if she couldn’t board the vehicles by herself or with the help of a caregiver she couldn’t use the service. Officials told her all the other drivers were going above and beyond company policy by pushing her wheelchair up the ramp.

“The reason the policy is in place is we want to keep our clients and our bus operators safe,” said Jason Zimmerman with the City of Barrie Transit Operations.

Orillia has a similar policy leaving it to the discretion of individual drivers. The TTC in Toronto helps passengers on and off Wheel Trans vehicles.

“The policy needs to be changed, it’s accessible busing, they need to make it accessible to all handicapped people,” said Julie Mandziak, Homenuk’s daughter.

As it stands right now, it’s up to the individual driver on whether they will assist the passenger on and off the vehicle.