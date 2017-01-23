Featured
Barrie senior dies after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the road
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, January 23, 2017 2:41PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 23, 2017 2:58PM EST
Police are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed a crash that claimed the life of a Barrie senior.
The 84-year-old man was crossing Grove Street at the Duckworth Street intersection on Thursday, at around 7:30 a.m.
According to Barrie police, the man was then struck by a vehicle that was turning left onto Duckworth from Grove.
The senior was taken Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and has since died.
The 20-year-old driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Barrie
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10