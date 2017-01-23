

CTV Barrie





Police are looking to speak with anyone who witnessed a crash that claimed the life of a Barrie senior.

The 84-year-old man was crossing Grove Street at the Duckworth Street intersection on Thursday, at around 7:30 a.m.

According to Barrie police, the man was then struck by a vehicle that was turning left onto Duckworth from Grove.

The senior was taken Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and has since died.

The 20-year-old driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.