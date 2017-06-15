Featured
Barrie senior assaulted in unprovoked attack: police
A sign for the Barrie Police Service can be seen in Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, Sept.15, 2015. (Geoff Bruce/ CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 11:48AM EDT
Several bystanders had to restrain a man after he allegedly attacked a Barrie senior.
Emergency crews rushed to a disturbance on North Street on Wednesday night after receiving calls about an assault.
When Barrie police arrived, a man was found restrained in the lobby. Several witnesses told police the accused assaulted a 70-year-old man in an unprovoked attack.
The senior suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention.
Investigators say the man was extremely drunk, which breached a probation order. The 21-year-old was charged with assault and failing to comply with probation.
He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.