Several bystanders had to restrain a man after he allegedly attacked a Barrie senior.

Emergency crews rushed to a disturbance on North Street on Wednesday night after receiving calls about an assault.

When Barrie police arrived, a man was found restrained in the lobby. Several witnesses told police the accused assaulted a 70-year-old man in an unprovoked attack.

The senior suffered minor injuries and declined medical attention.

Investigators say the man was extremely drunk, which breached a probation order. The 21-year-old was charged with assault and failing to comply with probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.