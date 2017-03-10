

CTV Barrie





Barrie’s unemployment rate saw a slight decrease in February.

Jobless numbers released by Statistics Canada on Friday show the city’s unemployment rate at 7.2 per cent in February. That’s down from 7.5 per cent in January.

Canada's unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level in more than two years last month as fewer people were looking for work and more than 15,000 jobs were added nationally.

Statistics Canada says the unemployment rate fell by 0.2 percentage points to 6.6 per cent in February, matching the January 2015 rate.

The agency's February employment survey indicated the national labour market added 15,300 jobs overall last month, higher than analyst expectations.

Economists had projected a gain of 2,500 jobs and the unemployment rate to stay at the 6.8 per cent level recorded in January, according to Thomson Reuters.

The Statscan report found most of the February job gains came from full time work, offset by a decline in the number of people working part time.

It said an estimated 105,000 more people found full time employment last month while part time positions dropped by 90,000.

Ontario had a large gain in full-time jobs last month according to Statistics Canada.

But it says the 53-thousand full-time jobs were offset by a similar-sized decrease in the number of people working part time.

That left the province with a net gain of 46-hundred jobs in February, the seventh straight month of employment growth for the province.

StatsCan says the province's unemployment rate declined to 6.2 per cent from 6.4 per cent in January as the number of people looking for work edged down.

-With files from The Canadian Press