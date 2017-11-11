Featured
Barrie’s Remembrance Day service
Kent Mannen, CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, November 11, 2017 9:52AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, November 11, 2017 10:29AM EST
Across our region today, residents are honouring veterans at memorials and cenotaphs for Remembrance Day.
There are a number of services, including one in downtown Barrie at the cenotaph with the service starting at 10:45 a.m. and you can watch it live online here .
Other services in the region include Aurora, Brechin, Burk’s Fall, Coldwater, Elmvale, Huntsville, Innisfil, Midland and Orangeville.
You can get more information on location and times here