

Kent Mannen, CTV Barrie





Across our region today, residents are honouring veterans at memorials and cenotaphs for Remembrance Day.

There are a number of services, including one in downtown Barrie at the cenotaph with the service starting at 10:45 a.m. and you can watch it live online here .

Other services in the region include Aurora, Brechin, Burk’s Fall, Coldwater, Elmvale, Huntsville, Innisfil, Midland and Orangeville.

You can get more information on location and times here