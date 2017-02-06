Barrie’s only youth homeless shelter is turning people away because they’re constantly at capacity.

Youth Haven can accommodate up to 23 young people every night, offering food, shelter and a chance to get back on track.

“They come looking for a bed and you tell them that you’re full, you're so full that even our couches are being slept on,” says Nathan Sykes, executive director.

“About three quarters of them have experienced some form of sexual and or physical abuse and this is how someone without a lot of life skills and support makes the most of it.”

The Salvation Army Bayside Mission, which serves people aged 21 and over, is full every night too.

“It is frustrating. There's just not sufficient shelter beds within the area,” says Sheila Palmer.

So many youth are forced to find a place on the street. Johnathan knows all too well what that means.

“Before I came here I had to stay for a week just walking up and down Bayfield Street until McDonald’s opened in the morning so I could go somewhere warm.”

While shelter managers want to offer more space, the challenge first is raising the money to do it; to make sure the future brings promise and hope to the many who need it.

Youth Haven will get some help this year from the Coldest Night of the Year Walk. Donations from the event will support the shelter.