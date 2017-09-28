

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





The closure of Barrie’s Canada Border Services Agency office could hurt businesses, says MP John Brassard.

The Barrie-Innisfil representative says he received a letter on Sept. 12 advising the CBSA office on Huronia Road would close on Sept. 29.

“I was disturbed to learn of this decision,” Brassard said in a statement. “This just makes it harder for local companies to do business, adds more costs to their operations and takes away from their bottom line.”

Brassard believes this could have a negative impact on economic development in Simcoe County, since businesses will have to use Pearson International Airport.

“Since the CBSA review of the Barrie office began in 2016, there was plenty of time for a thorough and transparent stakeholder consultation. It is troubling that was not undertaken.”

However, a spokesperson for CBSA says stakeholders were sent letters informing them of the plan. It also included contact information they could use to voice their concerns.

“Service requirements at the Port of Barrie have diminished in the last few years and the change to [Inland Alternate Service] will result in an improvement in program delivery and a decrease in operating expense,” the statement said.

The president of the employees union says the CBSA has been underestimating the amount of business done at the Barrie office. He’s written public safety minister urging him to overturn the decision.

No CBSA employees will lose their job as a result of the office closing.